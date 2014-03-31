Looming risks subdue Asia stock investors after stellar quarter
SINGAPORE Investors' enthusiasm for Asian stocks is waning as a raft of political and economic risks takes the shine off the best first-quarter returns in 26 years.
TOKYO Japan's Nikkei share average hit a three-week closing high on Monday, with exporters leading the way on a weaker yen, but The index posted its worst quarterly performance in nearly two years.
Traders also suspect the market also got a lift from window dressing by fund managers as books close for the fiscal year-end on Monday.
The benchmark Nikkei advanced 0.9 percent to 14,827.83, its highest level since March 12. On the quarter, however, the index shed 9 percent to mark its first quarterly decline in 1-1/2 years and the worst quarterly performance in seven quarters.
The broader Topix climbed 1.4 percent to 1,202.89 in relatively subdued trade, with 2.09 billion shares changing hands.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, a recently introduced gauge comprised of companies with a high return on equity and robust corporate governance, gained 1.4 percent to 10,893.94.
(Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)
SINGAPORE Investors' enthusiasm for Asian stocks is waning as a raft of political and economic risks takes the shine off the best first-quarter returns in 26 years.
ZURICH Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner faces his toughest shareholder meeting to date this week following an investor revolt over bonuses and losses totalling 5.65 billion Swiss francs ($5.7 billion) since 2015.