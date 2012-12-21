TOKYO, Dec 21 Japan's Nikkei average fell below the 10,000-mark on Friday after a Republican proposal to avert with a U.S. fiscal crunch failed to get enough support, triggering selling in futures and exporters. The Nikkei dropped 1.0 percent to 9,940.06, after having risen as high as 10,175.06 in early trade. The broader Topix fell 0.7 percent to 832.72