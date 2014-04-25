Wall Street opens higher as govt shutdown averted
Wall Street opened higher on Monday after U.S. Congress negotiators averted a government shutdown later this week by hammering out a federal funding deal late on Sunday.
TOKYO Tokyo's Nikkei edged up on Friday, helped by a slightly lower-than-expected inflation print for April which reinforced some hopes for further monetary easing by the Bank of Japan.
The Nikkei's gains were limited by weakness in other Asian bourses, notably Chinese shares, and as investors cut positions ahead of the weekend.
The Nikkei share average closed up 0.2 percent at 14,429.26. The Nikkei lost 0.6 percent on the week, and it has shed 11.4 percent so far in 2014.
The broader Topix index rose 0.4 percent to 1,169.99.
The new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 climbed 0.4 percent to 10,644.23.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
Wall Street opened higher on Monday after U.S. Congress negotiators averted a government shutdown later this week by hammering out a federal funding deal late on Sunday.
LONDON Oil edged below $52 a barrel on Monday as rising crude output and drilling in the United States countered OPEC-led production cuts aimed at clearing a supply glut.