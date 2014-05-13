Two businessmen look at an electronic stock quotation board, as cherry blossoms bloom, outside a brokerage in Tokyo April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Files

TOKYO Japanese stocks jumped 2 percent to a 1-1/2-week high on Tuesday as a weaker yen lifted exporters, while Nissan Motor Co and Sharp Corp gained on hopes that their perceived conservative forecasts suggested more upside to their earnings.

The benchmark Nikkei share average ended 275.92 points higher at 14,425.44, the highest close since May 2.

The broader Topix rose 1.8 percent to 1,178.35, while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 1.8 percent to 10,728.59.

Nissan jumped 5.1 percent.

(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher & Kim Coghill)