Employees of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) look at a monitor at the bourse at the TSE in Tokyo March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Files

TOKYO Japan's Nikkei share average rose marginally, extending its gains into a sixth day as strong Asian equities supported sentiment, but trading was choppy as some investors booked profits from the recent gains.

The Nikkei .N225 ended 0.1 percent higher at 14,681.72 after trading in negative territory.

The broader Topix .TOPX gained 0.2 percent to 1,200.68, while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 .JPXNK400 added 0.2 percent to 10,946.83.

(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)