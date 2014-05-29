Yes Bank fourth-quarter profit beats estimates
Yes Bank Ltd on Wednesday posted higher-than-expected quarterly net profit, helped by higher interest and other income.
TOKYO Japan's Nikkei share average rose marginally, extending its gains into a sixth day as strong Asian equities supported sentiment, but trading was choppy as some investors booked profits from the recent gains.
The Nikkei .N225 ended 0.1 percent higher at 14,681.72 after trading in negative territory.
The broader Topix .TOPX gained 0.2 percent to 1,200.68, while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 .JPXNK400 added 0.2 percent to 10,946.83.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)
NEW DELHI Tata Motors is planning to export some of its unsold stock of older-technology trucks, after an unexpected ban on their sale in India, a senior company executive said on Wednesday.