Nifty ends above 9,300 for first time
The NSE Nifty ended above the 9,300 level for the first time on Tuesday, helped by a string of strong quarterly results including from Reliance Industries Ltd and positive global cues.
TOKYO Japanese stocks ended at a near three-month high on Thursday as the weak-yen trend supported the mood, but gains were limited as investors took a breather from recent sharp gains ahead of key events such as a U.S. jobs report on Friday.
The Nikkei ended 0.1 percent higher at 15,079.37, the highest closing level since March 11.
But beer maker Sapporo Holdings Ltd tumbled 6.6 percent after saying that it may have to pay an additional 11.6 billion yen ($113 million) in liquor taxes.
The broader Topix dropped 0.1 percent to 1,232.75, while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.1 percent to 11,237.89.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
The Nasdaq breached the 6,000 mark for the first time ever on Tuesday, spurred by a raft of strong corporate earnings and President Donald Trump's promise of a major tax reform plan.