Sensex ends lower; posts biggest weekly gain in six
Indian shares ended lower on Friday, retreating from record highs hit this week as investors booked profits ahead of a long weekend, but indexes still posted their biggest weekly gain in six.
TOKYO Japan's Nikkei share average ended at a seven-month high on Tuesday in active trade as the yen slipped to a seven-month low against the dollar, sending exporters higher on hopes of a boost to earnings.
The Nikkei gained 1.2 percent to 15,668.60, the highest since mid January.
The broader Topix rose 1.1 percent to 1,297.00, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 1.1 percent to 11,763.89.
A total of 2.4 billion shares changed hands on the main board, the biggest since early August.
A planned cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also supported sentiment, traders said.
The Nikkei business daily reported that Abe has decided to bring Yasuhisa Shiozaki, a veteran Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and vocal proponent of overhauling Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund, for the labor and welfare minister post.
One97 Communications, owner of electronics payments provider Paytm, is set to raise more than 120 billion rupees ($1.87 billion) from Japan's SoftBank Group , the Economic Times reported on Friday citing sources.