Pedestrians look at an electronic board showing the stock market indices of various countries outside a brokerage in Tokyo October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino/Files

TOKYOJapanese stocks ticked up on Friday, with sentiment buoyed by bullish expectations for 2015 helping to overcome slight losses from profit-taking in the morning session.

The Nikkei benchmark closed up 0.1 percent at 17,818.96 in quiet trade. The average added 1.1 percent over the holiday-shortened week, which saw the thinnest trade volume since May.

Market heavyweight Fanuc Corp added 0.4 percent, accounting for a third of the Nikkei's overall gains.

The broader Topix gained 0.4 percent to 1,427.50, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.3 percent to 12,693.12.

