Sensex falls in cautious trade ahead of inflation data
Indian shares edged lower on Friday, after hitting record highs in the previous two sessions, as investors turned cautious ahead of inflation data and booked profits in recent outperformers.
TOKYO Japanese stocks ended flat after a choppy session on Wednesday, with investors waiting with bated breath for key domestic and U.S. economic data on Friday as financial markets continued to fret over sliding oil prices and worries over global growth.
The Nikkei benchmark added 0.01 percent to 16,885.33, only just managing to snap a four-day losing streak.
However, the broader Topix ended 0.1 percent lower at 1,359.80, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dropped 0.2 percent to 12,308.20.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
Indian shares edged lower on Friday, after hitting record highs in the previous two sessions, as investors turned cautious ahead of inflation data and booked profits in recent outperformers.
LONDON Global stocks paused near record highs as worries over China's banking system provided an excuse for investors to lock in some profits. The dollar was set for its best week of the year on bets the Federal Reserve will raise U.S. interest rates in June.