BOJ's Kuroda: Not thinking now about how to change BOJ's policy mix
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday he was not currently thinking about ways to change the BOJ's present policy mix.
TOKYO Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Friday, retreating from a 7-1/2-year closing high the previous day as investors took profits from gainers such as Fanuc Corp, but buying in cyclical stocks exposed to consumer demand limited the losses.
A ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine also eased tensions in the market. [ID:nL5N0VM0DB]
The Nikkei shed 0.4 percent to 17,913.36, retreating from 17,979.72 marked on Thursday, the highest closing level since July 2007. For the week, the Nikkei gained 1.5 percent.
The broader Topix outperformed, ending flat at 1,449.38 after trading in positive territory most of the day. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.1 percent to 13,147.96.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday he was not currently thinking about ways to change the BOJ's present policy mix.
TOKYO Toyota Motor Corp forecast operating profit for the current year to slide by a fifth as Japan's biggest automaker expects a hit from increased spending to push sales in its key U.S. market and from a stronger yen.