Indian gold demand seen higher ahead of key festival
MUMBAI/BENGALURU Demand for gold in India was seen higher ahead of an auspicious day for gold purchases on Friday compared to last year, with lower prices also acting as a catalyst.
TOKYO Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Monday after a stronger-than-expected September U.S. jobs report bolstered sentiment, while a weaker yen lifted exporters such as Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co.
The Nikkei share average ended 1.2 higher at 15,890.95.
The broader Topix advanced 1.1 percent to 1,296.40, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 1.0 percent to 11,777.45.
Outperforming the market was Fujifilm Holdings Corp, which jumped 2.8 percent on hopes that its influenza drug may cure Ebola.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
GHAZIABAD, India India's mammoth state railways, much of them stuck in colonial times, have missed earnings targets for the third straight year and debts have shot up, documents seen by Reuters show, raising doubts about an ambitious modernisation drive.