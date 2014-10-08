Nasdaq tops 6,000 as earnings boost Wall St.; U.S. tax code eyed
NEW YORK The Nasdaq Composite hit a record high on Tuesday, while the Dow and S&P 500 brushed against recent peaks as strong earnings underscored the health of corporate America.
TOKYO Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened down 1.33 percent at 15,574.60 on Wednesday, while the broader Topix
shed 1.39 percent to 1,272.89.
India's IDFC Bank Ltd reported a 7 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, helped by an increase in interest income and a drop in provisions for bad loans.