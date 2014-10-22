A man looks at an electronic board showing various stock prices outside a brokerage in Tokyo October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya

TOKYO Japanese stocks climbed more than 2 percent on Wednesday as the prospect of the European Central Bank taking further action to stimulate the faltering eurozone economy boosted investor sentiment.

The Nikkei share average rose 2.6 percent to close at 15,195.77 points, more than recouping Tuesday's losses.

Shares in Japanese suppliers to Apple Inc (AAPL.O) soared, with Foster Electric Co (6794.T) rising 5.4 percent and Japan Aviation Electronics Industry Ltd (6807.T) jumping 5.8 percent after the tech giant posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

The broader Topix advanced 2.6 percent to 1,236.41, while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 .JPXNK400 also gained 2.6 percent to 11,249.65.

(Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Kim Coghill)