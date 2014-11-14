TOKYO Japanese stocks gained on Friday to close near a seven-year intraday high amid choppy trade ahead of Monday's third quarter GDP figures.

The Nikkei .N225 advanced 0.6 percent to 17,490.83, its fourth consecutive day of gains. For the week, the average has added 3.6 percent and since the Bank of Japan's shock easing on Oct 31 it has soared 11.7 percent.

Sekisui House (1928.T) was the star performer, adding 6.2 percent after it raised its earnings forecast and announced a share buyback. Investors also bought exporters such as Honda (7267.T) and Canon (7751.T) on the back of a weakening yen.

The broader Topix .TOPX advanced 0.8 percent to 1,400.41, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 .JPXNK400 added 0.8 percent to 12,790.16.

(Editing by Eric Meijer)