* Rebound extends to second day as short-covering continues
* Worries about Europe seen capping market
* Securities, steelmakers and shippers among gainers
By Mari Saito and Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Nov 29 The Nikkei average rose 2
percent on Tuesday, climbing for a second straight session on
hopes that euro zone leaders were readying steps to ease the
debt crisis and a robust U.S. holiday shopping season was
underway.
This week's rally has been driven by short-covering after
four weeks of losses, but market participants said selling from
European investors capped gains and that the upside was limited
as it will take time before any evidence of progress in the debt
crisis emerges.
For the time being, investors are taking heart from efforts
by France and Germany towards a fiscal union, increasingly seen
by investors as a last chance to avert a breakdown of the single
currency area while an agreement on bolstering the European
bailout fund is expected later in the day.
"Today's market move is solely based on sentiment and not
actual news. What the specific points of agreement will be in
the finance leaders' meeting and whether there is something to
support this sentiment is something yet be seen," said Hiroyuki
Fukunaga, CEO of Investrust.
The benchmark Nikkei rose 2.3 percent to 8,475.56,
moving away from a 2-1/2 year low hit last week. The broader
Topix index gained 2 percent to 729.81.
Still, many investors are not ready to buy given the huge
uncertainty over Europe and say that European investors may
continue to sell risk assets like Japanese shares, with last
week's low of 8,135 being cited as a key support.
"Everyone thinks there will be another huge shakeout
depending on what policymakers will do. If they screw up, then
there will be a global depression," said Kakuya Kojoh, manager
of securities at Nissan Century Securities.
SHIPPERS, STEELMAKERS LEAD GAINS
Shippers and steelmakers lead gains after a massive selloff
until last week. The Tokyo Stock Exchange's shippers subindex
rose 4.3 percent while steelmakers rose
2.7 percent.
Japan's securities sector logged gains with Nomura Holdings
adding 2.5 percent and Daiwa Securities rising
4.6 percent. Nomura announced on Monday that it had slashed its
exposure to Italy by more than 80 percent in a move to reduce
its risk in the region's debt crisis.
KDDI Corp dropped 1.7 percent to 512,000 yen was
the second heaviest traded share by turnover on the main board
after the company said it would sell up to 200 billion yen of
convertible bonds and use the money to buy back its own shares
from Tokyo Electric Power Co, the operator of the
crippled Fukushima nuclear plant.
Daido Steel, a maker of specialty steel, jumped 7.6 percent
to 494 yen after it said it will team up with Mitsubishi Corp
and U.S. mining company Molycorp to make
powerful magnets used in electric cars, reducing use of
rare-earth content by half.
Troubled Olympus Corp added 1.1 percent to 1,001 yen after
dropping nearly 11 percent in the previous session.
Speculative trading of the stock continued as
Japan's securities regulator, the Securities and Exchange
Surveillance Commission (SESC), launched an on-site
investigation of the company to uncover details of the
accounting scandal, the Nikkei said.
Separately, an examination of company filings and
interviews by Reuters revealed that Akio Nakagawa, who won the
massive advisory fee for the Gyrus M&A deal, also had ties with
another controversial Olympus takeover target, ITX Corp.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano)