* Rebound extends to second day as short-covering continues
* Worries about Europe seen capping market
* Shippers, steelmakers lead gainers
By Mari Saito and Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Nov 29 The Nikkei average climbed
more than 2 percent on Tuesday, closing at a two-week high on
hopes that euro zone leaders were readying steps to ease the
debt crisis and that a robust U.S. holiday shopping season was
underway.
This week's rally has been driven by short-covering after
four weeks of losses, but market participants said selling from
European investors capped gains and that the upside was limited
as it will take time before any evidence of progress in the debt
crisis emerges.
For the time being, investors are taking heart from efforts
by France and Germany towards a fiscal union, increasingly seen
by investors as a last chance to avert a breakdown of the single
currency zone, while an agreement on bolstering the European
bailout fund is expected later in the day.
"Today's market move is solely based on sentiment and not
actual news. What the specific points of agreement will be in
the finance leaders' meeting and whether there is something to
support this sentiment is something yet be seen," said Hiroyuki
Fukunaga, CEO of Investrust.
The benchmark Nikkei rose 2.3 percent to 8,477.82,
gaining for a second straight day, in part due to record U.S.
sales over the long Thanksgiving weekend and moving away from a
2-1/2 year low hit last week.
The broader Topix index gained 2 percent to 729.68.
Still, many investors said they were not ready to buy given
the huge uncertainty over Europe and say that European investors
may continue to sell risk assets like Japanese shares.
The Japanese market is supported by attractive valuations,
with both indexes trading below book value, with last week's low
of 8,135 being cited as a key support.
Markets expectations for earnings per share for the Topix
index have fallen about 23 percent from this year's peak in May,
much more than the 13 percent decline for the U.S. Standard and
Poor's index, suggesting limited downside for Tokyo
shares, said Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist at Nikko SMBC
Securities.
Volume climbed to its highest level in nearly three weeks,
with 1.57 billion shares changing hands on the main board, up
from 1.36 billion shares on Monday.
Advancers outnumbered decliners by more than 12 times.
SHIPPERS, STEELMAKERS LEAD GAINS
Shippers and steelmakers lead gains after a massive selloff
until last week. The Tokyo Stock Exchange's shippers subindex
rose 4.9 percent while steelmakers rose
4.1 percent.
Japan's securities sector logged gains with Nomura Holdings
adding 2.5 percent and Daiwa Securities rising
4.1 percent. Nomura announced on Monday that it had slashed its
exposure to Italy by more than 80 percent in a move to reduce
its risk in the region's debt crisis.
KDDI Corp dropped 1.5 percent to 513,000 yen was
the second heaviest traded share by turnover on the main board
after the company said it would sell up to 200 billion yen of
convertible bonds and use the money to buy back its own shares
from Tokyo Electric Power Co, the operator of the
crippled Fukushima nuclear plant.
Daido Steel, a maker of specialty steel, jumped 8.3
percent to 497 yen after it said it will team up with Mitsubishi
Corp and U.S. mining company Molycorp to make
powerful magnets used in electric cars, reducing use of
rare-earth content by half.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)