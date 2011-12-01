TOKYO, Dec 2 The Nikkei average is expected to stick near recent ranges on Friday as investors focus on whether the benchmark can hold above the 25-day moving average ahead of the crucial U.S. employment data due later in the day. In the euro zone, the new president of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, signalled on Thursday the bank was ready to act more aggressively to fight Europe's debt crisis if political leaders agree next week on much tighter budget controls in the 17-nation euro zone. "Investors' alarm over the euro zone debt crisis and the short-term outlook seems to have receded slightly, but without more trading volume it is difficult to see the Nikkei push near 8,700," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities. The Nikkei is expected to trade in a range of 8,550 to 8,650 on Friday, strategists said. Asian shares rallied on Thursday after China's central bank cut reserve requirements for commercial lenders for the first time in three years. Thursday also saw a jump in trading volume, with 2 billion shares changing hands on the main board in Tokyo. But market participants say major positive developments are needed in Europe to boost the Nikkei higher. In the meantime, investors are focused on whether the Nikkei can stay above Its 25-day moving average of 8,577, a key resistance level, ahead of the Dec. 9 Brussels summit of European leaders, seen as a make-or-break moment for the currency bloc. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,590, down 10 points from the Osaka close of 8,600. Both the Dow and the S&P 500 dipped on Thursday and the Nasdaq ended with a slight gain after the previous session's rally. On Thursday, the Nikkei rose 1.9 percent to 8,597.38 after the world's central banks eased funding strains among European. The broader Topix index gained 1.6 percent to 740.01. >Wall St slips, eyes Friday's jobs report >Euro gains 4th day vs dollar ahead of US payrolls data >Prices slide again on reduced investor jitters >Gold eases after rally, eyes US jobs report >Crude falls on economic woes, US jobs data awaited STOCKS TO WATCH -- Toyota Toyota Motor Corp's U.S. auto sales trailed those of other major automakers, increasing 7 percent in November and marking its first gain since April. Separately, the automaker said on Thursday it will work with BMW AG on advanced environmental car technologies including joint development of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles. -- Honda Honda Motor saw U.S. auto sales drop 6 percent in November after losing sales every month since May and seeing its U.S. market share tumble from almost 11 percent to just over 8 percent in the same period. -- Daiwa Securities Daiwa Securities Group plans to sell its prime brokerage to Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia as part of the brokerage's move to shed non-core assets and free up liquidity for other operations, sources told Reuters. -- Olympus Scandal-hit Olympus Corp remains in focus after ousted CEO Michael Woodford resigned from the board of directors on Thursday and launched a campaign to reclaim his old job and bring in his own team to save the camera and endoscope maker.