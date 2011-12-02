By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Dec 2 The Nikkei average edged up
on Friday, with investors focused on whether the benchmark can
hold above its 25-day moving average ahead of crucial U.S.
employment data due later in the day.
In the euro zone, the new president of the European Central
Bank, Mario Draghi, signalled on Thursday the bank was ready to
act more aggressively to fight Europe's debt crisis if political
leaders agree next week on much tighter budget controls in the
17-nation euro zone.
"Markets are looking to the U.S. employment number before
moving and the uncertainties in Europe still keep many
participants out of the market, so despite slight ups and downs
based on sentiment, we remain stuck at a low level," said
Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Investment
Management.
The benchmark Nikkei added 0.4 percent to 8,630.10,
above its 25-day moving average of 8,577 though market
participants warn if it falls below that level, it could prompt
a sell-off later in the session.
Market participants also said they expect
position-adjustment selling ahead of the weekend. Investors also
remain cautious ahead of the Dec. 9 Brussels summit of European
leaders, seen as a make-or-break moment for the currency bloc.
The broader Topix index gained 0.3 percent to
742.53.
Gains in Tokyo shares were in line with regional peers, with
Asian shares outside Japan gaining 0.2 percent..
Honda Motor underperformed the auto sector,
dropping 0.4 percent to 2,475 yen after the company's U.S. auto
sales dropped 6 percent in November, having fallen every month
since May.
The automaker's U.S. market share tumbled from almost 11
percent to just over 8 percent in the same period as Honda
lagged behind rivals in recovering from supply disruptions
caused by the March earthquake.
Toyota Motor Corp added 0.2 percent to 2,572 yen
and Nissan Motor Co was up 0.3 percent at 703 yen.
Kumiai Chemical Industry, a manufacturer of
pesticides and agrochemical products, jumped 5.8 percent to 291
yen after raising its profit and dividend estimates on strong
sales in Japan and robust exports to Australia.