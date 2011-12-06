* Nikkei falls on European downgrade threat * Olympus surges 15 pct, independent panel report eyed * Heavy resistance seen at 8,700 By Mari Saito TOKYO, Dec 6 The Nikkei share average slipped on Tuesday, breaking a three-day rally after Standard & Poor's warned that the credit ratings of top-rated European nations may be cut as the region struggles to stem its debt crisis. But shares in Olympus Corp soared as much as 15 percent as investors bet that a panel report into its scandal-ridden accounts would not turn up any nasty new surprises which could lead to the stock being delisted. S&P placed 15 euro zone countries, including economic powerhouse Germany and France, on credit watch negative on Monday, an unprecedented move that signals a possible downgrade within three months. The S&P decision came hours after French and German leaders agreed on the need for a basic treaty change in the currency bloc to place strict budget restrictions on governments. "We are entering a critical stage...there are high market expectations for positive developments out of the European leaders' meeting this week and if there are any indications that decisions will be pushed back it will have negative consequences for the market," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities. European Union leaders are meeting on Thursday and Friday, seen as a make-or-break moment for the zone as they seek agreement on a convincing rescue plan. The European Central Bank is expected to cut interest rates at its meeting on Thursday. The benchmark Nikkei lost 0.7 percent to 8,639.58, while the broader Topix index shed 0.4 percent to 745.46. The Nikkei will likely move between 8,600 and 8,700 for now, Tachibana's Hirano said, as market participants take cues from other Asian markets and remain wary of sudden changes in foreign exchange rates. The benchmark also faces heavy resistance at 8,700 while trading volumes remained thin. Olympus shares jumped 10.4 percent to 1,204 yen, topping the main board as the heaviest traded share by turnover. The panel said it has submitted its findings to the company and would hold a news conference at 0600 GMT. Tokio Marine Holdings Inc slipped 1.9 percent to 1,860 yen after the nonlife insurer cut its net profit forecast for this business year through March 2012 to 10 billion yen from 90 billion yen due to expected declines in deferred tax assets after new regulations.