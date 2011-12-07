BRIEF-Network Ltd issued 49.1 mln shares in terms of scheme of reduction of share capital
* Issued 49.1 million shares in terms of scheme of reduction of share capital of co reducing paid up value of each equity share of co to INR 2
TOKYO, Dec 7 The Nikkei share average edged up on Wednesday but looked likely to stick to recent ranges on investor hopes that warnings from Standard & Poor's will spur euro zone leaders to agree to strengthen the region's bailout fund. The benchmark Nikkei added 0.7 percent to 8,638.93, while the broader Topix index gained 0.6 percent to 742.99.
* Issued 49.1 million shares in terms of scheme of reduction of share capital of co reducing paid up value of each equity share of co to INR 2
* Repco home finance ltd-approved allotment of 2720 secured, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative debentures (SRNCD) aggregating to INR 2.72 billion