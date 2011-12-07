* Nikkei up 1 pct, gains seen limited for now * Olympus falls after third-party panel report * Investors await EU, ECB meetings this week By Mari Saito TOKYO, Dec 7 The Nikkei share average gained on Wednesday on investor hopes that warnings from Standard & Poor's will spur euro zone leaders to agree to strengthen the region's bailout fund. Less than 24 hours after Standard & Poor's placed 15 euro zone countries, including Germany and France, on credit watch negative, the rating agency threatened on Tuesday to cut the credit rating of the region's financial rescue fund. European Union leaders are expected to discuss boosting the firepower of the bailout fund on Thursday and Friday. Media reports cited senior officials saying that may include running two separate rescue facilities. "Whether this turns into an European fright night depends on the meeting this week, of course it will take a long time to fundamentally solve the debt crisis in Europe, but right now it's about easing the pain and how far they will go to do that," said Hajime Nakajima, wholesale trader at Cosmo Securities in Osaka. The European Central Bank will also hold a regular policy meeting on Thursday, where it is expected to cut interest rates. The benchmark Nikkei added 0.6 percent to 8,623.19, while the broader Topix index gained 0.4 percent to 741.13. Strategists said the downside is limited for now, but if the EU summit fails to deliver significant developments this week, markets could see a sell-off next week. Shares of troubled Olympus Corp fell more than 8 percent, with investors now focused on whether Olympus can meet a Dec. 14 deadline to report its second-quarter results and reveal the size of the restatement required to iron out its accounts. On Tuesday, an independent panel investigating the accounting scandal at the firm urged it to pursue legal action against former executives responsible for the loss-hiding schemes and replace the board. The company will hold a news conference at 0600 GMT. Shipping firm Mitsui OSK Lines surged 4.3 percent to 270 yen after announcing it would form a joint supertanker service with Danish and Singapore tankers to better compete in a difficult freight market.