* Global shares slump after ECB disappoints
* Nikkei tests 25-day moving average
* Investors dump cyclicals amid uncertainty
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Dec 9 Japan's Nikkei average fell
on Friday and tested key support at its 25-day moving average
after steps by the European Central Bank to help Europe with its
debt crisis were less aggressive than some in the market had
hoped.
The decline was in line with shares across the globe after
the ECB, while cutting interest rates as expected, stopped short
of offering stronger measures, such as more buying of government
bonds. European Union leaders sealed a new fiscal pact for
tougher budget discipline on Friday, but failed to agree on a
treaty change to enshrine the rules.
"On the whole, Europe is moving in a desirable direction but
there were excessive expectations in the market about what can
be achieved this week," said Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist at
SMBC Nikko Securities.
"It's too much to hope they can agree on a scheme to support
indebted countries," he added.
Attention now turns to the outcome of a European Union
summit meeting after French President Nicolas Sarkozy dramatised
the danger facing the 17-nation single currency, warning about
"the risk of Europe exploding".
But market participants said most investors were focused on
the ECB, and its failure to commit to further bond-buying dashed
hopes and risked pushing the market lower.
The Nikkei was down 1.1 percent at 8,569.65, after
falling to 8,503.03, its lowest since Nov. 30. In doing so it
slipped below its 75-day moving average of 8,633 and briefly
broke below another major support at its 25-day moving average,
now 8,523.
"If the Nikkei closes below the 25-day average
today after having clearly broken below its 75-day moving
average, the chart will look quite ugly," said Kenichi Hirano,
operating officer at Tachibana Securities.
A break there could open the way for a test of 8,500, a
38.2 percent retracement of its rally to a four-week high that
started in later November, and 8,430, a 50 percent retracement
of that rally.
The broader Topix index shed 0.5 percent to 741.52.
"If the Bank of Japan doesn't step in to buy exchange-traded
funds in the afternoon, which is probably unlikely, there will
be desperate selling and further adjustments on Monday," said
Fumiyuki Nakanishi, general manager of SMBC Friend Securities'
investment research department.
Nakanishi also said tanking Asian stocks weighed on the
Nikkei. The MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan
lost 2.2 percent.
Shippers, which made healthy gains in the market's rally
until the middle of this week, fell sharply, with the Tokyo
Stock Exchange's shippers subindex down 2.1 percent.
Market players dumped cyclical shares in light of
uncertainty in Europe ahead of the EU summit.
Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) gained 2.1 percent
to 249, recovering some of the previous session's losses after
Japan's trade minister said on Friday that no arrangements were
being made to inject public funds into the struggling operator
of the Fukushima nuclear plant, the source of a radiation crisis
triggered by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami.
Chemical maker Teijin rose 2.5 percent to 249 yen
after a report it had signed an agreement with General Motors Co
to jointly develop carbon fibre automobile parts.
Trade volume jumped due to settlement of December futures
and options as brokerages estimated that Nikkei futures were
settled at 8,478.46.