BRIEF-Raunaq EPC International to consider issue of convertible warrants on preferential basis
* Says to consider 'issue of convertible warrants' on preferential basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO Dec 9 The Nikkei average fell on Friday and tested key support at its 25-day moving average after European leaders' agreement for fiscal integration failed to boost investor confidence about the euro zone debt crisis.
The Nikkei dropped 1.5 percent to 8,536.46, while the broader Topix index shed 0.9 percent to 738.12.
* Says to consider 'issue of convertible warrants' on preferential basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Indian shares edged lower on Wednesday tracking tepid Asian markets ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, while index heavyweight Reliance Industries gained after its telecom unit reported strong April subscriber additions.