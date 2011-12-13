* Europe caution saps appetite, Intel hurts techs * Expectation of more easing by U.S., China supports * Bids from hedge, pension funds seen around 8,500 * Honda falls, market wary of Thai flood impact By Mari Saito TOKYO, Dec 13 Japan's Nikkei average fell on Tuesday after global shares tumbled on renewed worries about the strength of measures adopted by European leaders to fight the debt crisis there, though it found some support at its 25-day moving average. Semiconductor-related shares such as Ibiden and Shinko Electric Industries Co dropped after industry bellwether Intel cut its fourth-quarter revenue forecast due to a shortage of hard disk drives. "The euro zone debt crisis will not be solved so easily. In short, there's no reason to buy stocks, except perhaps for the fact that Japanese shares are relatively cheap," said Hiroaki Kuramochi, general manager of equity sales at Mita Securities. While Friday's agreement in Brussels between 26 European Union leaders to draft a new treaty for deeper economic integration in the euro zone offered brief respite for markets, rating firms such as Moody's remained cool to the plan, raising worries about mass downgrades of European countries. The Nikkei fell 0.9 percent to 8,578.11, managing to stay above its 25-day average near 8,510 after failing to break above its 75-day moving average on Monday. The broader Topix index fell 0.5 percent to 742.73. "The market is trapped between the 25- and 75-day moving averages now, with many market players unsure which side the Nikkei will break next," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, a market analyst at Monex Securities. CUSHIONING THE BLOW Traders said bids from various players, including hedge funds and foreign pension funds, were seen at around 8,500 and below, providing some support. While concerns about Europe keep many players on edge, a string of fairly upbeat U.S. data in recent months has raised hopes among some investors that solid U.S. growth could cushion the blow from a likely recession in Europe next year. "If it looks like the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) could lead the world economy and if demand conditions in the U.S. are stable, markets could withstand a downgrade in Europe for instance," said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Investment Management. Many market players also expect the Federal Reserve to adopt further easing next year, though it looks set to hold off on easing U.S. monetary policy at its meeting on Tuesday. In addition, investors also expect signs of slowing growth in China to push Beijing towards a more explicit pro-growth policy stance. In a possible sign of rising expectations that trade will stay range-bound until the year-end holiday period, implied volatilities on the Nikkei dropped, with one-month volatility on put options falling this week to the lowest level since early August. Japan's automaker subindex fell 1.2 percent, with Honda Motor Co leading losses, dropping 2.4 percent to 2,395 yen. Ichiyoshi's Akino said investors were growing concerned about Honda's impact from the Thai floods after Toyota Motor Corp havled this year's profit outlook last week. Honda, Japan's third-largest car maker, has been hit the hardest by the disaster and said it was aiming to give a full-year forecast with its third-quarter results, usually released in late January. Toyota fell 0.9 percent to 2,594 yen and rival Nissan Motor Co dipped 0.4 percent to 694 yen. Olympus shares rose 5.6 percent to 1,373 yen after media reported that auditors are set to approve with qualification financial statements for the past five years, bolstering chances of the company remaining listed. Pharmaceutical shares also bucked the overall downtrend with the Tokyo Stock Exchange's pharmaceutical subindex flat. Mochida Pharmaceutical jumped 2.8 percent to 875 yen after U.S. pharmaceuticals giant Merck & Co bought exclusive rights to develop and sell Mochida's experimental drug for diabetes. Takeda Pharmaceutical gained 1.7 percent to 3,285 yen on positive research results on its drug to treat myeloma.