* Europe downgrade fears saps appetite, volume thin
* Expectations of more easing by U.S., China support
* Bids from hedge, pension funds seen around 8,500
* Honda falls, market wary of Thai flood impact
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Dec 13 Japan's Nikkei stock average
fell on Tuesday as the prospect of mass downgrades of European
sovereign ratings added to renewed worries about the strength of
measures by European leaders to fight the region's debt crisis.
But the benchmark's 25-day moving average held, with market
players saying bids from hedge funds and foreign pension funds
were detected at 8,500, just below the average.
Friday's historic agreement in Brussels between 26 European
Union leaders to draft a new treaty for deeper integration in
the euro zone only gave a brief fillip to markets and few
players expect Tokyo equities to gain much in the coming days.
Key events this week include a Federal Reserve meeting on
Tuesday, at which is expected to hold off on policy changes and
the Bank of Japan's "tankan" survey of business sentiment on
Thursday.
"The Federal Reserve is unlikely to say anything that the
market hasn't already priced in, and we know the Bank of Japan's
tankan is likely to be negative, so the Nikkei can't really
climb higher especially with downgrades looming," said Fumiyuki
Nakanishi, general manager of investment and research at SMBC
Friend Securities.
Moody's Investors Service intends to review EU sovereign
ratings in the first quarter of 2012, saying last week's summit
offered "few new measures". Fitch Ratings said the summit's
failure to provide a "comprehensive" solution would increase
short-term pressure on euro zone sovereign ratings.
The Nikkei fell 1.2 percent to 8,552.81, still
above its 25-day average near 8,508, after failing to top its
75-day moving average on Monday.
The broader Topix index lost 0.8 percent to 740.71.
"The euro zone debt crisis will not be solved so easily. In
short, there's no reason to buy stocks, except perhaps for the
fact that Japanese shares are relatively cheap," said Hiroaki
Kuramochi, general manager of equity sales at Mita Securities.
In a possible sign of rising expectations that trade will
stay range-bound until the year-end holiday period, implied
volatilities on the Nikkei dropped, with one-month
volatility on put options falling this week to its lowest level
since early August.
CUSHIONING THE BLOW
While concerns about Europe keep many players on edge, a
string of fairly upbeat U.S. data in recent months has raised
hopes that solid U.S. growth could cushion the blow from a
likely recession in Europe next year.
"If it looks like the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China
and South Africa) could lead the world economy and if demand
conditions in the U.S. are stable, markets could withstand a
downgrade in Europe for instance," said Mitsushige Akino, chief
fund manager at Ichiyoshi Investment Management.
Investors also expect signs of slowing growth in China to
push Beijing towards a more explicit pro-growth policy stance.
Among decliners, Japan's automaker subindex fell
1.5 percent, with Honda Motor Co leading losses,
dropping 2.9 percent to 2,384 yen.
Market players said investors were growing concerned about
the impact on Honda from the Thai floods after Toyota Motor Corp
recently halved its annual profit outlook.
Honda, Japan's third-largest car maker, has been hit the
hardest by the disaster and has said it was aiming to give a
full-year forecast with its third-quarter results, usually
released in late January.
Scandal-hit Olympus Corp gained 5.4 percent to
1,370 yen, continuing to trade near a six-week high after media
reported that auditors are set to approve with qualification
financial statements for the past five years, bolstering
chances of the company remaining listed.
The company is preparing to report revised earnings on
Wednesday, seeking to avoid delisting by the Tokyo bourse.
Trading volume remained thin, with 1.65 billion shares
changing hands on the main board, up from 1.51 billion shares on
Monday, and a 3 percent increase from the 20-day average volume.
Declining shares outpaced advancing issues 912 to 588.