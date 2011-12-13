TOKYO, Dec 14 Japan's Nikkei share average
is expected to fall on Wednesday and test its closely watched
25-day moving average after the Federal Reserve kept monetary
policy on hold amid slowing global growth and a worsening
European debt crisis.
The Federal Reserve said on Tuesday the U.S. economy was
expanding moderately and voted against new stimulus to offset
the effects of the debt crisis in the euro zone.
Market participants expect the benchmark to trade between
8,450 to 8,550 on Wednesday. Its 25-day moving average is around
8,508. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,500, down
50 points from the Osaka close of 8,550.
" The Federal Open Market Committee did not
announce any new stimulus measures, leading to selling in the
U.S., and investors continue to avoid risk as they look to
possible sovereign debt downgrades in Europe," said Hiroichi
Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.
Moody's intends to review EU sovereign ratings in 2012,
saying last week's summit of European leaders offered "few new
measures". Fitch Ratings said the summit's failure to provide a
"comprehensive" solution would increase short-term pressure on
euro zone sovereign ratings.
Wall Street closed down for a second day on Tuesday after
the U.S. central bank's statement and the euro plunged to an
11-month low as worries over the region's debt crisis mounted.
If the Nikkei drops below 8,500, Nishi said buyers may step
in as almost 70 percent of stocks on the main board are seen as
undervalued with their average price-to-book ratio sitting near
0.9 percent.
On Tuesday, the Nikkei fell 1.2 percent to
8,552.81, holding above its 25-day average near 8,508, while the
broader Topix index lost 0.8 percent to 740.71.
> Wall St closes lower on Fed disappointment
> Euro skids to 11-mth low vs dollar, Fed weighs
> Treasuries take off after 10yr sale, FOMC statement
> Gold falls 2.5 pct, extends losses after Fed
> Oil jumps 2 pct on Iran jitters, OPEC meeting eyed
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- Olympus
Olympus Corp, at the centre of a $1.7 billion accounting
scandal, prepares to file its second-quarter results on
Wednesday to avoid delisting by the Tokyo bourse, as investors
look to see if Olympus will need to raise fresh equity and
whether its auditing firms will sign off on the revised
documents.
--Gree
Social networking site operator Gree Inc is partnering with
U.S. PayPal, the Nikkei newspaper said, to provide an easier
option for users to buy online games and download them on their
smartphones.
-- Mitsubishi Corp
Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp plans to build a
plant capable of producing 500,000 tons of ammonia per year in
Brunei by 2016, estimated to cost 116.7 billion yen, reported
the Nikkei business daily.