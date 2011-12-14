TOKYO, Dec 14 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday, breaking below 8,500 after the Federal Reserve kept monetary policy on hold amid slowing global growth and a worsening European debt crisis. The benchmark Nikkei fell 0.6 percent to 8,499.39 after its closely watched 25-day moving average, around 8,508 failed to hold. The broader Topix index lost 0.5 percent to 737.41.