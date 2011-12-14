* Nikkei holds above 25-day average
* Europe worry, downgrade risk sap investor appetite
* Olympus in focus ahead of revised results deadline
* Nexon trading below IPO price
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Dec 14 Japan's Nikkei share average
fell on Wednesday, breaking below its 25-day moving average at
one point after the Federal Reserve kept monetary policy on hold
amid slowing global growth and a worsening European debt crisis.
The Federal Reserve said on Tuesday the U.S. economy was
expanding moderately and voted against new stimulus to offset
the effects of the debt crisis in the euro zone.
Market players said the Fed statement was within
expectations, but the central bank pointing to turmoil in Europe
as a significant risk to the U.S. economy prompted selling of
stocks as it revived worries about the impact of the euro zone
debt crisis on the fragile global recovery.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel rejected any suggestion of
raising the 500 billion euro bailout fund on Tuesday, which also
pressured global markets.
The benchmark Nikkei fell 0.6 percent to 8,501.95,
above its closely watched 25-day moving average around 8,508,
after briefly falling below 8,500 after the open.
The broader Topix index lost 0.7 percent to 735.62.
"Merkel rejecting suggestions to lift the European Stability
Mechanism (ESM) and the possible downgrades of European nations
add to the uncertainty," said Yumi Nishimura, a senior technical
analyst at Daiwa Securities. "Japanese markets are meeting steep
support but there are no particularly good factors that would
switch the trend upward."
Moody's says it intends to review EU sovereign ratings in
2012 and that last week's summit of European leaders offered
"few new measures". Fitch Ratings said the summit's failure to
provide a "comprehensive" solution would increase short-term
pressure on euro zone sovereign ratings.
The Bank of Japan announced it had bought 17.8 billion yen
($229 million) worth of exchange-traded funds on Tuesday,
supporting stocks for the first time since Nov. 18. The Nikkei
pared losses on Tuesday afternoon but ended down 1.2 percent.
Market players see 8,500 as an important level for sentiment
and said hedge funds and pension funds are stepping in to buy at
that level as Japanese stocks are viewed as undervalued. Roughly
70 percent of stocks on the main board have an average
price-to-book ratio near 0.9 percent.
Online gaming firm Nexon Co made its Tokyo trading
debut on Wednesday and its shares traded at 1,271 yen after
opening at 1,307 yen following its $1.2 billion initial public
offering, Japan's biggest this year.
Nexon was the heaviest-traded share by turnover on the main
board although it remained below its IPO price of 1,300 yen.
Investors said the price was in line with broader market
declines and they expect it to rise steadily throughout the day.
Olympus Corp is back in focus Wednesday, the day it
is due to file its revised earnings to avoid delisting by the
Tokyo Stock Exchange.
The 92-year-old maker of cameras and medical equipment has
been engulfed by a $1.7 billion accounting fraud, one of Japan's
worst corporate scandals, and has vowed to iron out its accounts
in the eagerly awaited filing.
Olympus was down 1.2 percent at 1,354 yen, tailing Nexon on
the main board as the second-heaviest traded share by
turnover.($1 = 77.8450 Japanese yen)