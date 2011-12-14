* Europe worry, downgrade risk sap investor appetite * Olympus in focus ahead of revised results deadline * Nexon trading below IPO price By Mari Saito TOKYO, Dec 14 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday, breaking below its closely watched 25-day moving average at one point after the Federal Reserve in a statement highlighted risks to the U.S. economy posed by the worsening European debt crisis. Global stock markets also came under pressure after German Chancellor Angela Merkel rejected any suggestion of boosting the 500 billion euro bailout fund on Tuesday. "Merkel rejecting suggestions to lift the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) and the possible downgrades of European nations add to the uncertainty," said Yumi Nishimura, a senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities. Moody's says it intends to review EU sovereign ratings in 2012 and that last week's summit of European leaders offered "few new measures". Fitch Ratings said the summit's failure to provide a "comprehensive" solution would increase short-term pressure on euro zone sovereign ratings. After falling below its 25-day moving average around 8,503 at one stage, the benchmark Nikkei regained some ground to trade down 0.6 percent to 8,505.26 by the midday trading break. The broader Topix index lost 0.6 percent to 736.14. Market players see 8,500 as an important level for sentiment and said hedge funds and pension funds are stepping in to buy at that level as Japanese stocks are viewed as undervalued. Stocks on Japan's main board have an average price-to-book ratio near 0.9, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine. The Bank of Japan announced it had bought 17.8 billion yen ($229 million) worth of exchange-traded funds on Tuesday, supporting stocks for the first time since Nov. 18. For now, market players are looking to Beijing's annual three-day policy meeting ending later on Wednesday for guidance on the country's economic priorities next year. TOKYO DEBUT Online gaming firm Nexon Co made a lacklustre Tokyo trading debut on Wednesday in Japan's biggest public offering of the year, with its shares slipping from its IPO price of 1,300 yen to trade at 1,294 yen. Analysts said it had been priced at fair value and was therefore unlikely to debut at a huge premium. Nexon was the heaviest-traded share by turnover on the main board. Olympus Corp is back in focus Wednesday, the day it is due to file its revised earnings to avoid delisting by the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company has been engulfed by a $1.7 billion accounting fraud, one of Japan's worst corporate scandals, and has vowed to iron out its accounts in the eagerly awaited filing. Olympus was down 2 percent at 1,343 yen.