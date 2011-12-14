TOKYO, Dec 15 Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to drop below key support at its 25-day average on Thursday, following global markets lower as investor confidence in Europe's new budget measures fades and surging bond yields in Italy fed euro zone fears. Italian borrowing costs rose to a record high on Wednesday, with yields on the secondary market for the country's 10-year paper rising above 7 percent, a level seen as unsustainable. Adding to market unease, German officials rebuffed calls for the European Central Bank to intervene decisively to stem the region's debt crisis, saying instead that European countries must stick to new stricter budget discipline. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,420, down 80 points from the Osaka close of 8,500. "Worries that the European sovereign debt crisis is spreading and fears that it will threaten the world economy will lead to selling," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities. But market players said the downside would be limited as investors anticipate Bank of Japan purchases of exchange-traded funds and bargain hunting by pension funds. Market participants expect the benchmark to trade between 8,400 and 8,500 on Thursday, most likely falling below the 25-day moving average near 8,503. U.S. indexes shed more than 1 percent on Wednesday, continuing losses for a third day and hitting the lowest level in two weeks. The euro also continued its fall, dropping to an 11-month low against the greenback on Wednesday. In Japan, the benchmark Nikkei fell 0.4 percent to 8,519.13 on Wednesday. The broader Topix index lost 0.5 percent to 736.98. > Wall St backpedals as global risks rise > Euro hits 11-month low; weakness to continue > Investors, eyeing Europe, crowd into Treasuries > Gold dives 4 pct on fund liquidation, technicals > Oil skids over 5 pct on Europe, OPEC worries STOCKS TO WATCH -- Olympus Scandal-hit Olympus Corp picked former Asahi Kasei president Shiro Hiruta and two prominent attorneys to set up a reform committee, said the Nikkei newspaper, after the company filed its revised earnings on Wednesday, showing a $1.1 billion dent in its balance sheet. --Nissan Nissan Motor Co will spend $2 billion to build a plant capable of assembling 600,000 cars a year in Mexico, a move that will nearly double the automaker's annual production in the Latin American country, the Nikkei reported. --Marubeni Chilean miner Antofagasta has approved the development of its $1.3 billion Antucoya copper project, and Marubeni will pay $350 million for its stake and commit to funding its share of construction and development costs. --Nippon Steel, Sumitomo Metals Japan's fair trade watchdog said on Wednesday it has approved the merger of Nippon Steel Corp and Sumitomo Metal Industries Ltd planned for October 2012. --Hitachi Construction Machinery Hitachi Construction Machinery Co will invest about 40 billion yen ($512 million) to increase domestic production of mining equipment parts, the Nikkei business daily said.