US STOCKS-Wall St gains as tech stocks recover, banks rise
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
TOKYO, Dec 15 Japan's Nikkei share average fell below key support at its 25-day moving average on Thursday, following global markets lower as investor confidence in Europe's new budget measures fades and surging bond yields in Italy fed euro zone fears. The benchmark Nikkei fell 0.8 percent to 8,447.28, dropping below the 25-moving average around 8,491. The broader Topix index lost 0.7 percent to 732.08.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.11 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
MUMBAI, June 13 The Reserve Bank of India outlined on Tuesday a plan to expedite the resolution of the $150 billion bad debt problem plaguing the country's banks by focusing first on some of the large stressed accounts held by lenders.