* Nikkei falls, breaks 25-day average
* Olympus tanks nearly 20 pct after restated results
* Expected BOJ, pension buying supports downside
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Dec 15 Japan's Nikkei share average
fell below key support at its 25-day moving average on Thursday,
following global markets lower as surging bond yields in Italy
highlighted fears that more immediate policy action for euro
zone debt woes was unlikely.
Olympus Corp tanked 16 percent after the
scandal-hit company restated its results on Wednesday, showing a
$1.1 billion dent in its balance sheet after a 13-year
accounting fraud that has engulfed the company.
German officials rebuffed calls for the European Central
Bank to intervene to stem the region's debt crisis, saying
instead that European countries must stick to the new budget
discipline. Italian borrowing costs soared to a record high on
Wednesday.
The benchmark Nikkei fell 1.1 percent to 8,423.48,
dropping below its 25-moving average around 8,490. The broader
Topix index lost 1 percent to 730.01.
"It looks like the Nikkei is going to stay at low levels for
now as the optimism after the European Union summit was
short-lived...there is growing negative sentiment about the
situation in Europe," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, a senior market
analyst for Monex Inc.
"Both the U.S. and Japanese stock markets have
failed to find a sense of direction."
Despite the Nikkei's fall, market players said the
downside would be limited on Wednesday as investors anticipate
Bank of Japan purchases of exchange-traded funds and bargain
hunting by pension funds.
Olympus tumbled to 1,099 yen a day after the company
restated its financial accounts to avoid delisting by the Tokyo
Stock Exchange, with a dent in its balance sheet triggering
speculation it will need to raise capital to repair its
finances.
Masayoshi Okamoto, head of dealing at Jujiya Securities said
shareholders were dumping the stock after it had been driven up
in recent weeks by speculative buyers. It was the
heaviest-traded issue by turnover.
Weekly data from Japan's finance ministry showed that
foreign investors sold a net 303.9 billion yen worth of Japanese
stocks last week, marking their largest weekly net sale since
Sept 4-10 when they sold 587.7 billion yen.