* Nikkei falls, breaks 25-day average
* Olympus tanks 17 pct after restated results
* Shippers lead losses on main board
* Expected BOJ, pension buying lends support
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Dec 15 Japan's Nikkei share average
fell below key support at its 25-day moving average on Thursday,
following global markets lower as surging bond yields in Italy
highlighted fears that more immediate policy action for euro
zone debt woes was unlikely.
Olympus Corp tanked 17 percent after the
scandal-hit company restated its results on Wednesday, showing a
$1.1 billion dent in its balance sheet after a 13-year
accounting fraud that has engulfed the company.
In Europe, Italian borrowing costs soared to a record high
on Wednesday, while German officials rebuffed calls for the
European Central Bank to intervene to stem the region's debt
crisis, saying instead that European countries must stick to the
new budget discipline.
The benchmark Nikkei fell 1.3 percent to 8,406.99 by
the midday trading break, dropping below its 25-moving average
around 8,489. The broader Topix index lost 1.2 percent
to 727.84.
"It looks like the Nikkei is going to stay at low levels for
now as the optimism after the European Union summit was
short-lived...there is growing negative sentiment about the
situation in Europe," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, a senior market
analyst for Monex Inc.
"Both the U.S. and Japanese stock markets have
failed to find a sense of direction."
Despite the Nikkei's fall, market players said the
downside would be limited on Wednesday as investors anticipate
Bank of Japan purchases of exchange-traded funds and bargain
hunting by pension funds.
OLYMPUS DROPS
Olympus tumbled to 1,090 yen a day after the company
restated its financial accounts to avoid delisting by the Tokyo
Stock Exchange, with a dent in its balance sheet triggering
speculation it will need to raise capital to repair its
finances.
"The stock has been overpriced but after the company came
out with their numbers yesterday, it was time for shareholders
to decide whether to hold on, or dump the shares," said
Masayoshi Okamoto, head of dealing at Jujiya Securities, adding
that the stock had been driven up in recent weeks by speculative
buyers.
Olympus was the heaviest-traded issue by turnover.
The sea transport index was the main board's
biggest loser on Thursday, falling 4.3 percent, as shipping
companies skidded on fears of slowing global demand.
Nippon Yusen and Kawasaki Kisen both fell
4.1 percent and rival Mitsui OSK Lines shed 4.5
percent.
Construction equipment maker Komatsu Ltd slid 3.1
percent to 1,877 yen, having earlier hit a more than two-week
low of 1,871 yen, after the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan
survey showed companies planned to slow their capital spending.
Business sentiment also worsened in the latest quarter, with
big manufacturers expecting conditions to deteriorate three
months ahead.
Weekly data from Japan's finance ministry showed that
foreign investors sold a net 303.9 billion yen worth of Japanese
stocks last week, marking their largest weekly net sale since
Sept 4-10 when they sold 587.7 billion yen.