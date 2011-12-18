TOKYO, Dec 19 Japan's Nikkei share average
is likely to tread lower on Monday, as worries over the euro
zone debt crisis heightened after Fitch Ratings warned of
possible downgrades for seven European nations last week.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,355, down 45
points from the Osaka close of 8,400. Market
participants expect the benchmark to trade between 8,300 and
8,400 on Monday, below its 25-day average which is now a
resistance point around 8,484.
Orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign
securities houses before the start of trade showed net sell
orders of 3.5 million shares.
Fitch Ratings warned on Friday it may downgrade France and
six other euro zone countries, saying a comprehensive solution
to the region's debt crisis was "technically and politically
beyond reach."
"Investors will remain cautious of Europe's sovereign debt
problems and volume will remain thin on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
as foreign investors leave ahead of the Christmas holiday," said
Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.
Nishi said the Nikkei's fall would be limited as it will
likely be supported by the Bank of Japan's buying of
exchange-traded funds and bargain-hunting by pension funds.
The benchmark Nikkei ended up 0.3 percent at
8,401.72 on Friday, but marked a 1.6 percent loss on the week.
The broader Topix index slipped 0.2 percent to 723.56.
U.S. indexes made modest gains on Friday, but slipped in
tandem with the euro after Fitch revised its credit outlook for
France.
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- Olympus
Tokyo police, prosecutors and the securities watchdog will
likely launch a raid on the offices of disgraced Olympus Corp
this week on suspicion the company falsified financial accounts,
Kyodo News has reported, citing investigative sources.
--Toyota
Toyota Motor Corp is expected to produce 8.65 million units
next year, fewer than it had initially told its suppliers to
expect and is expected to finalize its 2012 production plans and
notify major parts suppliers as early as this week, the Nikkei
business daily reported.
--Daiichi Sankyo
European regulators recommended approval of a melanoma drug
developed by Swiss Roche Holding AG and Daiichi Sankyo
on Friday, which is expected to be formally endorsed by the
European Commission in February.
--Japan Material
Japan Material Co Ltd, an electronics and graphics solution
company, will make its debut on the Tokyo bourse on Monday, one
of six companies that plan to list on the exchange this week.