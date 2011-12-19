BRIEF-India cenbank says 10 states raise 107.75 bln rupees via loans
* India cenbank: 10 states raise 107.75 billion rupees via loans, above targeted 101.00 billion rupees
TOKYO, Dec 19 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Monday, as worries over the euro zone debt crisis heightened after Fitch Ratings warned of possible downgrades for seven European nations last week. The benchmark Nikkei fell 0.5 percent to 8,362.75, while the broader Topix index lost 0.4 percent to 720.41.
* Announced appointment of Girish Wagh as 'head of Commercial Vehicle Business Unit' and a member of executive committee