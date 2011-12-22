* Nikkei down 0.6 pct, resistance weighs at 8,459
* Benchmark volatility muted compared with U.S., Europe
* Elpida gains on report of merger talks; Nanya denies
* Tepco recovers, says to hike electricity rates
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Dec 22 Japan's Nikkei average
snapped two days of gains on Thursday and met steep resistance
near its 25-day moving average after the European Central Bank's
loans to banks failed to ease concerns about the region's debt
crisis.
The Nikkei edged down 0.6 percent to 8,407.41 by the
midday break though it stayed in recent ranges. Daily swings in
the benchmark have exceeded 2.5 percent for only 16 trading
sessions this year, compared with 88 such days for the Euro
STOXX 50 and 41 for the S&P 500.
Worries about Europe capped the benchmark after banks took
nearly 490 billion euros ($639.33 billion) in three-year ECB
loans on Wednesday but the market remained uncertain about how
much of the funds will flow to needy euro zone economies.
"Even after the ECB's loans there is a sense this will not
necessarily mean that sovereign debt of those countries will be
bought," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex
Inc.
"Many foreign investors have left the market for the
Christmas holidays and it's difficult to form new positions
ahead of the three-day weekend."
The Nikkei's 25-day moving average near 8,459 is seen as a
key resistance level ahead of the long weekend, with markets
closed on Friday for a national holiday.
Chipmakers were in focus, as they face stiff competition
from overseas rivals after Thailand's floods hit companies'
results.
Elpida Memory Inc rose more than 6 percent in early
trade, but later pared gains, on a report that it may begin
merger talks next month with Taiwan's Nanya Technology Corp
.
Elpida said the Nikkei report was not based on a company
announcement and rival Nanya's chairman denied the report.
Another chipmaker, Renesas Electronics Corp,
dropped 1.3 percent after the company's president said the
European financial crisis and Thai flooding were hitting demand.
The broader Topix index lost 0 . 3 percent
to 723.52 as overseas investors continued to unload Japanese
stocks. Foreigners sold a net 210.6 billion yen worth of stocks
last week, down from the previous week's 587.7 billion yen,
Ministry of Finance data showed.
Tokyo Electric Power Co advanced 3.8 percent on
Thursday, after falling nearly 10 percent the previous session
on reports it was in talks for a de facto nationalisation.
The utility gained after the company said it plans to raise
electricity rates for corporate customers in
April.