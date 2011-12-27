* Nikkei falls 0.5 pct, below 25-day moving average
* Trading volume hits fresh low for 2011
* Restart of U.S. stock trading could provide direction
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Dec 27 Japan's Nikkei average
dropped below a key support level in holiday-thinned trade on
Tuesday, on track for a flat performance in December and
double-digit losses for the year.
With many overseas investors on year-end holidays, market
participants said it had been difficult to buy risk assets
though the re-opening of stock trading in the United States
later in the day could provide more direction.
"If Europe remains calm and no new headlines come out from
the region, U.S. markets will be able to positively react up
front to the U.S. housing and the consumer confidence data due
out later today," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst
at Monex Inc.
The Nikkei ended the day 0.5 percent lower at
8,440.56, under its 25-day moving average around 8,461
after managing to break above it on Monday.
The broader Topix eased 0.3 percent to 724.25.
Just 807.2 million shares changed hands on Tokyo's main
board, a fresh low for this year and down from Monday's 904.2
million shares.
For the year, the Nikkei is down 17.5 percent and the Topix
has lost nearly 20 percent, both underperforming a 0.6 percent
rise in the U.S. S&P 500.
"Well, it just shows you the decline of market sentiment in
Japan. There was the March 11 disaster, the Thai floods.... and
more recently the Olympus scandal. It has been quite a year,"
said Yoshihiro Ito, chief strategist at Okasan Online
Securities.
Tokyo Electric Power Co, which has lost some 90
percent of its value since the Fukushima nuclear crisis,
finished nearly 1 percent lower after a newspaper reported that
the nation's trade and industry minister would urge the company
to be effectively nationalised.
It also asked for an additional $8.8 billion from a
government body to compensate the victims of the crisis. Both
developments had been flagged by media over the past few weeks.
Market players also noted that this year had seen some
major declines for heavyweight stocks like Nomura Holdings Inc
and Panasonic Corp, both down by around half
of their value in 2011.
"The fact that major stocks on Japan's market have dropped
this much in 2011, and the fact that they haven't bounced back
significantly adds to the negative sentiment," Ito said.
Panasonic, a major exporter of consumer electronics, fell
0.6 percent to 641 yen on Tuesday, its lowest closing level this
year.
With the European debt crisis unlikely to provide any relief
for equities investors, Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio manager at
Bayview Asset Management said investors with a long-term view
should be sticking with high-yield stocks, such as
pharmaceuticals.
Among Nikkei companies, Mizuho Financial Group
offers the highest dividend yield at 8.7 percent, followed by
Takeda Pharmaceutical at 5.5 percent and insurer NKSJ
Holdings at 5.4 percent, Thomson Reuters StarMine data
showed.
However, companies that offer the highest 12-month forward
dividend cover -- a gauge of their ability to pay the expected
dividend out of estimated earnings and cash flow -- were shipper
Kawasaki Kisen, telecoms operator Softbank and
electronic parts maker Taiyo Yuden Co, according to
StarMine.