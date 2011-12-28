TOKYO Dec 28 Japan's Nikkei stock average edged lower in thin trade on Wednesday ahead of an Italian bond sale this week, while Tokyo Electric Power Co plunged after Japan's trade minister urged the utility to consider temporarily going under state control.

The Nikkei ended down 0.2 percent at 8,423.62, staying between its 25-day moving average around 8,464 and the 50 percent retracement of its rally from late November to early December at 8,431.

The broader Topix index dipped 0.4 percent to 721.45.