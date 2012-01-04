* Nikkei climbs above 25-day moving average
* Upbeat U.S., China data lifts automakers, financials
* Elpida jumps on report of merger, Toshiba denies
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Jan 4 Japan's leading share average
rose 1.2 percent to hit a three-week high on Wednesday
after better-than-expected economic data from the United States
and China, although strategists said the rally could stall if
the euro holds below 100 yen.
The upbeat data eased concerns over the health of the global
economy, boosting Japanese automakers and financials.
Toyota Motor Corp climbed 2.6 percent and
Nissan Motor Co gained 1.6 percent, while battered
Nomura Holdings topped the blue-chip Topix Core 30
list as the biggest percentage gainer, adding 5.6
percent.
The Nikkei average was up 1.2 percent at
8,553.15 by the midday break, trading above its 25-day moving
average of 8,495, after the latest data showed that U.S.
manufacturing grew at its fastest pace in six months in
December.
"The Nikkei reacted up front to the U.S. and European stocks
rally and China's PMI (Purchasing Managers Index) data, but
there needs to be another round of positive news for the
benchmark to rise above the 75-day average," said Toshiyuki
Kanayama, a senior market analyst at Monex Inc.
The 75-day moving average near 8,589 is seen as the next
hurdle for the Nikkei to top before investors can become more
confident of a broad rebound in Japanese stocks.
The broader Topix added 1.7 percent to 741.08.
Continuing its recently volatile trading, Elpida Memory
spiked more than 9 percent in heavy morning trade after
a Taiwanese trade publication said the troubled chipmaker may
merge with Toshiba Corp. It ended the morning up 5.6
percent.
Toshiba shares shed 1 percent to 312 yen even as the company
denied the report.
EURO IN FOCUS
Despite steady gains on Wednesday, market players said the
weakened euro could derail Japan's rally, with the single
currency hovering just below 100 yen on Wednesday
after hitting an 11-year low of 98.71 yen in thin trading on
Monday, when Tokyo markets were closed.
"For now, there are no sharp forex moves, but market
participants are focused on the euro/yen rate, and if it cuts
below 100 yen or close to 99 yen the market's gains will
shrink," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana
Securities.
"Foreign exchange rates remain unstable for now and this
will continue to pressure Japanese exporters."
The Nikkei closed 0.7 percent higher last Friday but
suffered a 17.3 percent decline for the whole of 2011, a
tumultuous year in which massive natural disasters triggered a
nuclear crisis and Europe's debt turmoil drained volumes.
The broader Topix added 0.9 percent to 728.61 on
Friday.