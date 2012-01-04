* Nikkei climbs above 25-day moving average * Upbeat U.S., China data lifts automakers, financials * Elpida jumps on report of merger, Toshiba denies By Mari Saito TOKYO, Jan 4 Japan's leading share average rose 1.2 percent to hit a three-week high on Wednesday after better-than-expected economic data from the United States and China, although strategists said the rally could stall if the euro holds below 100 yen. The upbeat data eased concerns over the health of the global economy, boosting Japanese automakers and financials. Toyota Motor Corp climbed 2.6 percent and Nissan Motor Co gained 1.6 percent, while battered Nomura Holdings topped the blue-chip Topix Core 30 list as the biggest percentage gainer, adding 5.6 percent. The Nikkei average was up 1.2 percent at 8,553.15 by the midday break, trading above its 25-day moving average of 8,495, after the latest data showed that U.S. manufacturing grew at its fastest pace in six months in December. "The Nikkei reacted up front to the U.S. and European stocks rally and China's PMI (Purchasing Managers Index) data, but there needs to be another round of positive news for the benchmark to rise above the 75-day average," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, a senior market analyst at Monex Inc. The 75-day moving average near 8,589 is seen as the next hurdle for the Nikkei to top before investors can become more confident of a broad rebound in Japanese stocks. The broader Topix added 1.7 percent to 741.08. Continuing its recently volatile trading, Elpida Memory spiked more than 9 percent in heavy morning trade after a Taiwanese trade publication said the troubled chipmaker may merge with Toshiba Corp. It ended the morning up 5.6 percent. Toshiba shares shed 1 percent to 312 yen even as the company denied the report. EURO IN FOCUS Despite steady gains on Wednesday, market players said the weakened euro could derail Japan's rally, with the single currency hovering just below 100 yen on Wednesday after hitting an 11-year low of 98.71 yen in thin trading on Monday, when Tokyo markets were closed. "For now, there are no sharp forex moves, but market participants are focused on the euro/yen rate, and if it cuts below 100 yen or close to 99 yen the market's gains will shrink," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities. "Foreign exchange rates remain unstable for now and this will continue to pressure Japanese exporters." The Nikkei closed 0.7 percent higher last Friday but suffered a 17.3 percent decline for the whole of 2011, a tumultuous year in which massive natural disasters triggered a nuclear crisis and Europe's debt turmoil drained volumes. The broader Topix added 0.9 percent to 728.61 on Friday.