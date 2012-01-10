* Nikkei up 0.5 pct, market awaits European bond sale * Benchmark capped at its 25-day moving average * Olympus jumps 20 pct after reports it will remain listed By Mari Saito TOKYO, Jan 10 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Tuesday after U.S. aluminium producer Alcoa reported better-than-expected revenue, but scandal-hit Olympus Corp surged more than 20 percent on reports that it would be kept listed. Market participants said that trading volume would remain thin ahead of Italian and Spanish debt auctions this week and the European Union summit. Germany and France have also warned that Greece would get no more bailout funds until it agrees with creditor banks on a bond swap, reigniting fears of a Greek default and hurting financial stocks in Europe and the United States. "It's as if the market has a bone stuck in its throat and it's difficult to move in either direction," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, general manager of investment research at SMBC Friend Securities. The Nikkei gained 0.4 percent to 8,424.81, but remained below its 25-day moving average around 8,500. The broader Topix climbed 0.6 percent to 733.75. Although Tokyo bourse said no decision has been made, Olympus jumped 21 percent to 1,278 yen, becoming the second heaviest traded stock by turnover on the main board. The maker of cameras and endoscopes also said it was suing current and former executives over the $1.7 billion accounting scandal engulfing the firm. "Traders who had oversold after (former CEO Michael) Woodford dropped out of the proxy fight last week are just buying in on reports that the bourse will keep the stock listed," said Masayoshi Okamoto, head of dealing at Jujiya Securities. Alcoa's positive outlook for global aluminium demand helped boost S&P 500 stocks 0.2 percent and MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 1 percent. But market participants said investors will remain risk averse as they wait for earnings of U.S. financial firms with high exposure to Europe.