* Nikkei up 0.5 pct, market awaits European bond sale * Benchmark capped at its 25-day moving average * Olympus jumps 22 pct after reports it will remain listed By Mari Saito TOKYO, Jan 10 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Tuesday after U.S. aluminium giant Alcoa reported better-than-expected revenue and scandal-hit Olympus Corp surged more than 20 percent on reports that it would remain listed. Market participants said that trading volume would remain thin ahead of a Spanish debt auction and a European Central Bank policy meeting on Thursday, and an Italian debt auction on Friday. German and French leaders also warned Greece on Monday that it would get no more bailout funds until it agrees with creditor banks on a bond swap, reigniting fears of a Greek default and hurting financial stocks in Europe and the United States. "It's as if the market has a bone stuck in its throat and it's difficult to move in either direction," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, general manager of investment research at SMBC Friend Securities. The Nikkei gained 0.5 percent to 8,427.83 by the midday trading break, but remained below its 25-day moving average around 8,500. Volume for the index was just 46.4 percent of its 90-day daily average. The benchmark has largely kept to a narrow range of 8,350 to 8,500 since mid-December. The broader Topix climbed 0.5 percent to 732.97. Alcoa's positive outlook for global aluminium demand helped boost S&P 500 stocks 0.2 percent and MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 1.2 percent. But market participants said investors will remain risk averse as they wait for earnings of U.S. financial firms with high exposure to Europe. "With so much uncertainty from Europe in the short-term, investors are unable to take on risk and there's no-one buying except for short-covering," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities. Olympus jumped 22.2 percent to 1,287 yen, becoming the second heaviest traded stock by turnover on the main board although the Tokyo bourse said no decision has been made on its listing. The maker of cameras and endoscopes also said on Tuesday it was suing current and former executives over the $1.7 billion accounting scandal engulfing the firm. "Traders who had oversold after (former CEO Michael) Woodford dropped out of the proxy fight last week are just buying in on reports that the bourse will keep the stock listed," said Masayoshi Okamoto, head of dealing at Jujiya Securities. Tokyo Electric Power Co, the operator of the Fukushima nuclear plant, seesawed in heavy trade but ended the morning session up 1.7 percent at 176 yen. The Nikkei newspaper said the utility's main lenders will begin talks this week to decide on conditions to lend an additional 1 trillion yen ($13 billion)at the government's request.