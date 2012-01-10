* Nikkei up 0.4 pct, market awaits European bond sale
* Benchmark capped at its 25-day moving average
* Olympus jumps 20 pct after reports it will remain listed
* Tokyo Electric up 24 pct; lenders to provide $13 billion
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Jan 10 The Nikkei share average
edged up on Tuesday after revenue at U.S. aluminium giant Alcoa
beat expectations, while Olympus jumped 20 percent on
reports it would remain listed, but the benchmark remained stuck
below key resistance ahead of events in Europe.
Tokyo Electric Power Co surged more than 24 percent
after a report that its main lenders will begin talks this week
to lend an additional 1 trillion yen ($13 billion) to the
troubled utility.
Market participants said the Nikkei would stay rangebound in
thin trade ahead of a Spanish debt auction and a European
Central Bank policy meeting on Thursday, and an Italian bond
sale on Friday.
German and French leaders warned Greece on Monday that the
debt-stricken country would get no more bailout funds until it
agrees with creditor banks on a bond swap, reigniting fears of a
Greek default and hurting financial stocks in Europe and the
United States.
"It's as if the market has a bone stuck in its throat and
it's difficult to move in either direction," said Fumiyuki
Nakanishi, general manager of investment research at SMBC Friend
Securities.
The Nikkei gained 0.4 percent to 8,422.26, its first
rise in three sessions, but remained below its 25-day moving
average around 8,500.
The benchmark has largely kept to a narrow range of 8,350 to
8,500 since mid-December, but market particpants said steady
performance of bluechips on Tokyo's Core 30 list
indicated that the market was unlikely to fall much further.
The broader Topix climbed 0.3 percent to 731.93.
Alcoa's positive outlook for global aluminium demand helped
boost S&P 500 stocks 0.2 percent, and MSCI's broadest
index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
climbed 1.7 percent.
EUROPEAN EXPOSURE
But market participants said investors will remain risk
averse as they wait for earnings of U.S. financial firms with
high exposure to Europe.
"With so much uncertainty from Europe in the
short-term, investors are unable to take on risk and there's
no-one buying except for short-covering," said Yutaka Miura,
senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.
Indeed, Europe-sensitive stocks fell broadly on Tuesday,
after the euro marked a new 16-month low against the dollar the
previous day and stayed near an 11-year low against the yen hit
overnight.
Mazda Motor fell 2.2 percent to 131 yen, Daikin
Industries shed 2.2 percent to 2,005 yen and Konica
Minolta Holdings slid 4.2 percent to 543 yen.
But Olympus Corp jumped 19.9 percent to 1,263 yen,
becoming the third-heaviest traded stock by turnover on the main
board, although the Tokyo bourse said no decision has been made
on its listing.
The maker of cameras and endoscopes also said on Tuesday it
was suing current and former executives over the $1.7 billion
accounting scandal engulfing the firm.
"Traders who had oversold after (former CEO Michael)
Woodford dropped out of the proxy fight last week are just
buying in on reports that the bourse will keep the stock
listed," said Masayoshi Okamoto, head of dealing at Jujiya
Securities.
Tokyo Electric, the operator of the crippled Fukushima
nuclear plant, ended the day up 24.3 percent at 215 yen and
topped the main board as the heaviest traded share by turnover.
The Nikkei newspaper said on Tuesday that the utility's main
lenders will decide on conditions to lend additional funds at
the government's request.
Trading volume was moderate on Tuesday, with 1.66 billion
shares changing hands on the main board, up from 1.54 billion
shares on Friday.