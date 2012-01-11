* Nikkei gains 0.3 pct; below 25-day moving average
* Nomura advances after ex-Lehman banking chief quits
* U.S. data offers hope; market jittery ahead of Europe
events
* Japan Bridge hits 5-yr high, deep in "overbought"
territory
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Jan 11 Japan's Nikkei average edged
higher on Wednesday, taking comfort from U.S. stocks' rise to
five-month high, though gains were capped ahead of key events in
Europe as the region battles its debt crisis.
Spain and Italy, now at the forefront of the euro zone debt
turmoil, will test investor appetite with bond auctions this
week, while the European Central Bank is due to hold a
rate-setting meeting.
Nomura Holdings, Japan's largest brokerage, was the
top percentage gainer on Tokyo's core 30 bluechip index
. The stock rose 3.2 percent to a one-month high after
the company's highest-ranking ex-Lehman Brothers executive
resigned amid heavy losses in its core investment banking
division.
Market players said the share price move was partly due to
short-covering following heavy losses last year, but some
traders voiced expectations for management changes to help
return the brokerage back profitability.
Banks gained, tracking an overnight bounce in U.S.
financials. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Mizuho
Financial Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
rose between 0.9 and 1.9 percent.
The Nikkei gained 0.3 percent to 8,447.88, but
stayed below its 25-day moving average near 8,494. The broader
Topix added 0.2 percent to 733.47.
"There is a slightly emerging feeling that the
U.S. is on something a little more sustainable than just a
year-end pick-up," said Stefan Worrall, director of equity at
Credit Suisse in Tokyo.
"Many in the market are skeptical and more
cautious to recognize this, but it gives some people nascent
hope."
Recent economic data from the United States points to a
healthier recovery in the world's largest economy, easing
concerns about a global slowdown.
In Japan, banking and construction sectors have seen solid
gains so far this year.
The Topix banking index has added 2.6 percent and
the construction index has gained 3.4 percent since
the start of the year, versus a 0.7 percent rise in the Topix.
In terms of valuations, the banking sector offered a steeper
discount. It carried a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio
of 7.5, much cheaper than the Topix's 11.4 and the construction
sector's 11.6, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream showed.
The earnings momentum -- analysts' upgrades minus downgrades
as a precentage of total estimates -- of both the banking and
construction sectors has deteriorated, but that of banks
remained positive, signalling a relatively better outlook.
The banking sector's earnings momentum was 1.8
percent, down from 9.2 percent a month earlier, while that of
the construction sector was minus 2 percent, dropping from 4.8
percent the previous month, Datastream data showed.
CAUTIOUS MOOD
Despite the recent bounce in global shares, Japanese market
players said investors were unlikely to take on risk any time
soon.
"With the Italian and Spanish debt auctions this week and
massive debt refinancing across Europe scheduled for February
and March, the risk-off environment will continue," said Kenichi
Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.
"For now, it all rests on Europe."
Hajime Nakajima, a trader at Cosmo Securities in Osaka, said
investors were sticking to construction and machinery firms in
the hope that they would be boosted by companies buying
equipment and rebuilding facilities after last year's earthquake
and the Thai floods.
Japan Bridge Corp surged 7 percent to hit a
five-year high after a report last week that the Metropolitan
Expressway Company, which operates highways in the greater Tokyo
area, was planning to spend about 1 trillion yen ($13.2 billion)
to upgrade its infrastructure.
The stock was deep in "overbought" territory after rising
for the fifth straight session, with its 14-day relative
strength index at 88. Seventy or above is considered overbought.