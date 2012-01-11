TOKYO, Jan 11 Japan's Nikkei stock average edged higher on Wednesday, taking comfort from steady gains on Wall Street, though market participants remained wary ahead of key events in Europe that will test investor confidence in the region. The Nikkei gained 0.3 percent to 8,447.88, staying below its 25-day moving average near 8,494, while the broader Topix added 0.2 percent to 733.47.