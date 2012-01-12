* Nikkei falls 0.7 pct ahead of Spanish auction, ECB
* Olympus up 3.3 pct on report capital tie-up considered
* Gree extends falls on game fees report
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Jan 12 Japan's Nikkei average fell
on Thursday in profit-taking ahead of a futures settlement, as
market participants fretted over key debt auctions in Europe and
a European Central Bank meeting this week.
The Nikkei dropped 0.7 percent to 8,385.59, below
its 25-day moving average near 8,483 but above the 61.8 percent
retracement level of its rally from late November to early
December, near 8,363.
"The benchmark has no sense of direction and
trading volumes remain thin. It's a depressing start to the
trading year," said Yoshihiro Ito, chief strategist at Okasan
Online Securities.
The benchmark has largely kept to a narrow range of 8,350 to
8,500 since mid-December.
Market players said investors sold shares ahead of a closely
watched special quotation (SQ) settlement of January futures
contracts.
The broader Topix index eased 0.9 percent to 727.15.
Olympus, which is engulfed in a $1.7 billion
accounting scandal, was among the top weighted gainers on the
Nikkei, up 3.3 percent to 1,270 yen, after a report it was
considering an equity tie-up with candidate companies including
Sony Corp and Panasonic Corp.
The camera and medical equipment maker said it was mulling
various options for reform but nothing had been decided.
Mobile social gaming firm Gree Inc shed 3.5
percent, taking its losses to 13 percent since a report on
Friday that Japan's consumer affairs agency may begin
scrutinising internet games companies' fees. A Gree spokeswoman
said there was no truth in the report.
Gree has fallen nearly 17 percent since the start of the
year after rallying 156.7 percent in 2011 compared to a 17
percent decline for the benchmark Nikkei.
"The stock is being sold on this report, but it is also part
of a broader adjustment for companies like Gree after last
year's rally," a trader at a Japanese brokerage said.
Volume remained thin, with 1.39 billion shares changing
hands on the main board, down from 1.67 billion on Wednesday.
Declining shares outpaced advancing issues 1,209 to 340.
"Many people are thinking that if there's even a small
amount of profit, they'll close out right away instead of taking
risks," said Fujio Ando, senior managing director at Chibagin
Asset Management.
STRUCTURAL SHIFT
Activity by overseas investors were picking up, domestic
traders said, adding that U.S. funds sold heavily in morning
trade but that there was some buying in chemicals and
automakers.
"It seems to me there's a structural shift away from
defensives into more cyclical names," a sales trader at a
foreign brokerage said, noting that investors had started to
pick up shares in automakers and tech companies.
He also said many investors had underestimated the ability
of Japanese exporters to cope with a stronger yen and that any
yen softening could mean missed opportunities for investors.
"What people need to understand is that Japanese companies
have survived for so long with such a strong yen. Companies have
been forced to do some very drastic restructuring and have
become a lot more lean," he said.
Despite a slight pick-up, caution remained ahead of European
events.
Spain is set to sell up to 5 billion euros of 2015 and 2016
paper later in the day, while Italy will offer up to 4.75
billion euros of five-year bonds on Friday.
The ECB is also set to hold a policy meeting on Thursday.
Fitch's warning on Wednesday of a euro collapse if the
European Central Bank does not step up its bond purchase renewed
speculation of an imminent cut to France's triple-A ratings and
helped push the euro to a 16-month low against the dollar
.