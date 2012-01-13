* Nikkei climbs 1.4 pct, above 25-day moving average
* Exporters gain on stronger euro, Europe debt auctions
* Inpex gains after sealing Australian LNG project
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Jan 13 Japan's Nikkei share average
climbed to a one-week high on Friday, rising above the key
threshold of its 25-moving average after smooth European debt
auctions prompted buying of exporters, while the market remained
on edge ahead of U.S. corporate earnings.
Exporters with exposure to Europe were in demand as the euro
gained against the yen after successful Italian and Spanish debt
sales eased investor concern of an immediate credit
crunch .
Canon rose 3.1 percent and Konica Minolta Holdings
gained 1.7 percent.
"The market is temporarily rebounding but the
fundamental problems in the euro zone still remain. Nobody knows
how long the euro will continue to climb against the yen," said
Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.
The Nikkei average rose 1.4 percent to 8,500.02,
closing above its 25-day moving average near 8,475, while the
broader Topix advanced 1.1 percent to 734.60.
The euro climbed to 98.68 against the yen, off an
11-year low hit recently.
Trading volume on Tokyo's main board rose to 1.69
billion shares, up from 1.39 billion the previous day, due to
settlement of January options contracts in a so-called "SQ"
special quotation. The Osaka Securities Exchange said after the
close that Nikkei options were settled at 8,470.71.
Honda Motor Co was the biggest gainer on Tokyo's
core 30 list, which closed at a four month high. The
firm gained 3.4 percent to 2,553 yen on a legal victory for its
U.S. unit after an appeals court threw out a nationwide lawsuit
over a brake system used in some of its vehicles.
Rival automakers also outperformed the market, with Toyota
Motor Co gaining 1.6 percent and Nissan Motor Co
up 2.5 percent on the euro's gains.
Japan's top oil and gas explorer Inpex Corp added
1.2 percent after it gave the go-ahead for the $34 billion
Ichthys liquefied natural gas export project in Australia, in
which it has a 73 percent stake.
Among engineering firms involved in the project, JGC Corp
climbed 3.9 percent and Chiyoda Corp gained
3.1 percent.
SHIFT IN FOCUS
Market participants said that their immediate focus had
shifted from the debt turmoil in Europe to U.S. corporate
earnings.
Masayuki Otani, chief market analyst at Securities Japan,
said investors would like to see the extent of Europe's impact
on U.S. banks when they report earnings, starting with JPMorgan
Chase & Co on Friday.
"U.S. retail sales were weaker in December but it is
expected that the recovery will be patchy and there is no
denying that the economy is on track for a recovery," he said.
Strategists said results of technology companies including
Intel next week would also be a gauge of U.S. firms'
ability to weather Europe's debt storm.
"The Nikkei is lagging behind global markets in a sense that
investors are unwilling to step in as there are no particular
factors to prompt buying," said Ryota Sakagami, chief strategist
of equity research at SMBC Nikko Securities.
"In this environment, the U.S. earnings may provide some
sense of clarity on the euro zone's impact."
Nomura recommended that investors pick up trading companies
and financials as they offer "high beta", meaning they tend to
outperform the wider market in good times though underperform in
bad times. It said they have high dividend yields and low risk
of dividend cuts ahead of the end of the financial year on March
31.