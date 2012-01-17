TOKYO, Jan 17 Japan's Nikkei average gained on Tuesday and closed above a key resistance level after better-than-expected Chinese data and solid demand at a French treasury bill auction reassured investors in the wake of massive European ratings downgrades. The benchmark gained 1.1 percent to 8,466.40, rising above its 25-day moving average near 8,457, while the broader Topix added 0.9 percent to 731.53.