TOKYO, Jan 18 Japan's Nikkei share average rose 1 percent on Wednesday, soaring past its 25-day average after market participants said a large programme trade boosted the benchmark in the afternoon. Electrical wire makers soared as investors hunted for smaller cap stocks, analysts said. The Nikkei gained 1 percent to 8,550.58 in a rise that traders attributed to technical short-covering after stop-losses on Nikkei futures were triggered. The broader Topix climbed 0.5 percent to 734.98.