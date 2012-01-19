TOKYO, Jan 19 Japan's Nikkei average closed at a five-week high on Thursday and soared past its 75-day moving average as the euro climbed steadily on renewed expectations that the International Monetary Fund will bolster its funds to help fight the European sovereign debt crisis. The Nikkei rose 1 percent to 8,639.68 and rose above its 75-day moving average near 8,568, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.8 percent to 740.68.