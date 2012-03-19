BRIEF-Strides Shasun says not raised funds or entered into financing arrangement with KKR
* Clarifies on news item "Strides Shasun promoters raise RS. 500 crore from KKR"
TOKYO, March 19 Japan's Nikkei share average gained on Monday, supported by buying of blue chip laggards as market players looked for fresh proof of a U.S. economic recovery before pushing the benchmark higher. The benchmark Nikkei added 0.2 percent to 10,150.72 after logging its sixth straight week of gains last week. The broader Topix advanced 0.2 percent to 868.26.
* Clarifies on news item "Strides Shasun promoters raise RS. 500 crore from KKR"
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jun 9) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% --------------------------